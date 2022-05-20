Who won Taste of Cincinnati’s ‘Best of Taste’ preview? See top restaurants, food trucks
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Last week, a select number of restaurants and food trucks were judged at Findlay Kitchen and Longworth Hall in a preview for the upcoming Taste of Cincinnati festival, in a “Best of Taste of Cincinnati.”
The public was able to attend and sample the dishes, and judges decided the best items in the categories of appetizer, soup/salad/side, entrée and dessert.
Here are the winners in each category for restaurants and food trucks.
Restaurant “Best of Taste” winners
Soup/salad/side
- Gold: YouYu (Hard Rock Casino) – Bulgogi French Fries
- Silver: Thai Express – Papaya Salad, Sticky Rice with & without Chicken
- Bronze: Herban Vegans – Gumbolaya
Appetizer
- Gold: Council Oak Steak and Seafood (Hard Rock Casino)- Waygu Meatball
- Silver: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Korean Barbecue Pork Empanada
- Bronze: Sawasdee Thai Cuisine – Tod Mun
Entrée
- Gold: Alfio’s - Veal Short Rib Ravioli Creamy Truffle Marsala Sauce
- Silver: Sweets & Meats BBQ – Smoked Pork Rib Tips
- Bronze: Sweets & Meats BBQ – BBQ Slider & Side
Dessert
- Gold: Pompilio’s Restaurant– Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cannoli
- Silver: The Cheesecakery – Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Cupcake
- Bronze: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Chocolate Caramel Tiramisu
Food truck “Best of Taste” winners
Soup/salad/side
- Gold: Texas Joe Tex Mex– Nopales & Calabaza Vegan or Vegetarian Bowl
- Silver: House Café and Catering – Truffle Mac & Cheese
- Bronze: Wicked Hickory - Dirty South Shot
Appetizer
- Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian – Fried Musubi
- Silver: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Meat Nachos
- Bronze: Off the Hook – Shrimp Fritters
Entrée
- Gold: Buffalo’s Best – Chicken Wings
- Silver: Off the Hook – Cod Nibbler
- Bronze: MamaBear’s Mac – Bruschetta Grilled Cheese
Dessert
- Gold: House Café and Catering – Cannoli French Toast
- Silver: SugarSnap! - Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
- Bronze: Streetpops – Strawberry Rose Cream Streetpop
