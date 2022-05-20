Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Who won Taste of Cincinnati’s ‘Best of Taste’ preview? See top restaurants, food trucks

Selected food trucks lined up at Longworth Hall to have their food judged prior to Taste of...
Selected food trucks lined up at Longworth Hall to have their food judged prior to Taste of Cincinnati. Judges gathered samples from the trucks to highlight at the Taste of Cincinnati weekend, coming up May 28-30.(Phil Didion)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Last week, a select number of restaurants and food trucks were judged at Findlay Kitchen and Longworth Hall in a preview for the upcoming Taste of Cincinnati festival, in a “Best of Taste of Cincinnati.” 

The public was able to attend and sample the dishes, and judges decided the best items in the categories of appetizer, soup/salad/side, entrée and dessert.

Ready for Taste of Cincinnati?: Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating

Here are the winners in each category for restaurants and food trucks.

Restaurant “Best of Taste” winners

Soup/salad/side

  • Gold: YouYu (Hard Rock Casino) – Bulgogi French Fries
  • Silver: Thai Express – Papaya Salad, Sticky Rice with & without Chicken
  • Bronze: Herban Vegans – Gumbolaya

Appetizer

  • Gold: Council Oak Steak and Seafood (Hard Rock Casino)- Waygu Meatball
  • Silver: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Korean Barbecue Pork Empanada
  • Bronze: Sawasdee Thai Cuisine – Tod Mun

Entrée

  • Gold: Alfio’s - Veal Short Rib Ravioli Creamy Truffle Marsala Sauce
  • Silver: Sweets & Meats BBQ – Smoked Pork Rib Tips
  • Bronze: Sweets & Meats BBQ – BBQ Slider & Side

Dessert

  • Gold: Pompilio’s Restaurant– Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cannoli
  • Silver: The Cheesecakery – Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Cupcake
  • Bronze: Alfio’s Buon Cibo – Chocolate Caramel Tiramisu

Food truck “Best of Taste” winners

Soup/salad/side

  • Gold: Texas Joe Tex Mex– Nopales & Calabaza Vegan or Vegetarian Bowl
  • Silver: House Café and Catering – Truffle Mac & Cheese
  • Bronze: Wicked Hickory - Dirty South Shot

Appetizer

  • Gold: Dine-In Hawaiian – Fried Musubi
  • Silver: Wicked Hickory – Smoked Meat Nachos
  • Bronze: Off the Hook – Shrimp Fritters

Entrée

  • Gold: Buffalo’s Best – Chicken Wings
  • Silver: Off the Hook – Cod Nibbler
  • Bronze: MamaBear’s Mac – Bruschetta Grilled Cheese

Dessert

  • Gold: House Café and Catering – Cannoli French Toast
  • Silver: SugarSnap! - Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
  • Bronze: Streetpops – Strawberry Rose Cream Streetpop

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; 11k without power
Police are searching for this Jeep and its driver after a fatal hit-skip crash in Springfield...
Police: Jeep sought after driver fled crash that killed Cincinnati motorcyclist
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case...
Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning
credit card 2
Police investigating credit card fraud at Delhi restaurant
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Colerain HS water fountains, parents say

Latest News

The former site of Parkers Blue Ash Tavern was sold for $1.5 million and will be transformed...
Parkers Blue Ash Tavern site to be converted into daycare center, city officials say
Mexican Street Corn Salad (Elote) - Gramma Debbie's Kitchen
How to make Mexican street corn salad from Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants and food trucks announced
Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
The 24/7 food pantry opened in Lower Price Hill Friday.
24/7 food pantry opens in Lower Price Hill