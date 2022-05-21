Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California.

San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles.

Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Clermont County
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case...
Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning
A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren...
School bus crash: Students taken to hospital in Warren County
Trees are down all around the Tri-State. This massive tree fell near Belmont ad Hawthorn...
FIRST ALERT Weather: Record rainfall, water rescues in West Chester, Springdale

Latest News

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be a risk of severe storms this evening and...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Tristate area
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president