Driver shoots at 17-year-old in during Butler County road-rage incident

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A road-rage incident is under investigation in West Chester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrl.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 75 between Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

A shot was fired from a Chevrolet Equinox. The bullet hit a Mitsubishi pickup being driven by a 17-year-old.

The teenager got off at Union Centre Boulevard. The other driver did not stop.

Troopers later found the Equinox driver and questioned them.

Neither person was injured.

OSP is investigating. West Chester police assisted in responding to the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.