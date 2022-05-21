Contests
Driver shoots at 17-year-old in during Butler County road-rage incident

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A road-rage incident is under investigation in West Chester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrl.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 75 between Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

A shot was fired from a Chevrolet Equinox. The bullet hit a Mitsubishi pickup being driven by a 17-year-old.

The teenager got off at Union Centre Boulevard. The other driver did not stop.

Troopers later found the Equinox driver and questioned them.

Neither person was injured.

OSP is investigating. West Chester police assisted in responding to the incident.

