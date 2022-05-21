FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for majority of Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the majority of counties across the Tri-State.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following counties: Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren.

This warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

The tornado warning for Fayette, Union and Preble counties was canceled at 4:45 p.m.

According to Duke Energy's website, there are thousands without power, especially towards White Oak, Colerain Township, and Oakley. We're looking to confirm this & will let you know further information when it becomes available at https://t.co/udhoouEo12. #cincywx pic.twitter.com/WswdSJFK2X — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) May 21, 2022

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with possibly strong to severe storms from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

There is a chance of strong to severe storms between 2 p.m. and Midnight.

Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. There may also be a chance of an isolated tornado.

Skies clear out Sunday with daytime highs in the low 70s.

Dry conditions stick around until Wednesday.

