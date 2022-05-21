FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms continue this evening, cooler air for Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day with continuing threats of strong to severe storms.

Main impacts with any storms through Saturday will be very heavy rainfall, straight-line winds that may result in damage, hail and a brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. These threats will continue until midnight before the cold front crosses through the FOX19 viewing area.

Scattered showers will continue into Sunday morning and fizzle out before the midday hours. Areas to the east could see a few stray showers and possibly a rumble of thunder in the afternoon, but most will remain dry. Also cooler, Sunday will only have high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will also be cool, but dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will stay dry, though a stray shower or storm is possible in the evening and overnight to the south of the Ohio River. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. Highs Wednesday make it to near 80 before falling back in the low 70s again by Friday. The weekend looks dry with seasonable highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies!

