FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with possibly strong to severe storms from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.
There is a chance of strong to severe storms between 2 p.m. and Midnight.
Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. There may also be a chance of an isolated tornado.
Skies clear out Sunday with daytime highs in the low 70s.
Dry conditions stick around until Wednesday.
