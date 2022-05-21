Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

A rare tornado in northern Michigan was caught on camera. Two deaths have been reported in connection to it. (SEVERESTUDIOS, JORDAN HALL, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park, among the first sites hit by the tornado, had “95% destruction,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Martin said. “Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available to the county.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Clermont County
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, who is under criminal indictment in a corruption case...
Butler County auditor refused to let fire crews put out ‘illegal’ blaze, issued written warning
A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren...
School bus crash: Students taken to hospital in Warren County
Trees are down all around the Tri-State. This massive tree fell near Belmont ad Hawthorn...
FIRST ALERT Weather: Record rainfall, water rescues in West Chester, Springdale

Latest News

A rare tornado in northern Michigan was caught on camera. Two deaths have been reported in...
Rare northern Michigan tornado caught on camera
Armed Forces 5K event held in NKY
Armed Forces 5K event held in NKY
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be a risk of severe storms this evening and...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
US sees risk of COVID supply rationing without more funds