Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms are possible from 2 p.m. until Midnight
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another day of sticky heat and breezy winds will be with us on Saturday.
There is a chance of strong to severe storms between 2 p.m. and Midnight.
Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. There may be a chance of an isolated tornado.
Skies clear out Sunday with daytime highs in the low 70s.
Dry conditions stick around until Wednesday.
