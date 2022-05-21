Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another day of sticky heat and breezy winds will be with us on Saturday.

There is a chance of strong to severe storms between 2 p.m. and Midnight.

Primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. There may be a chance of an isolated tornado.

Skies clear out Sunday with daytime highs in the low 70s.

Dry conditions stick around until Wednesday.

