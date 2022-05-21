Thousands of residents without power

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 7,000 residents in the Cincinnati area are without power after a severe thunderstorm watch was issued.

As of 3:15 p.m., just over 7,000 residents are without power, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, the majority of the outages are in the areas of White Oak, Oakley and Colerain Township.

Duke Energy says that the estimated time of restoration is about 9 p.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Tri-State area until about 7 p.m.

A ***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/ZSKVdE14NF or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/MaZWx3GL1A — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) May 21, 2022

