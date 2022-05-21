VIDEO: Suspects steal car used in triple shooting hours later, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Friday released footage of suspects stealing a vehicle believed to have been used in a triple shooting later the same day.

The vehicle theft happened on May 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Calhoun Street in the CUF neighborhood. Two young suspects briefly scout the car before darting inside and driving away.

Police describe the car as a dark-colored 2018-2022 Toyota Camry with dark rims.

The shooting happened sometime later on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow Avenue in the West End. Police say 10 shots were fired and three people were hit.

Police believe two of the three victims were bystanders. All three victims are expected to be ok.

A gold vehicle seen at the crime scene was also struck by bullets. The back window was shattered.

If you can help identify those stealing the car, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

Please call police or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you can identify the 2 people seen stealing this car on May 12th at 3:30 p.m. at 249 Calhoun St. This same car was used in a shooting around 5 pm on Derrick Turnbow Avenue in the West End. That shooting left 3 people injured. pic.twitter.com/F3bcN8WpyU — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 20, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.