Wanted rape suspect in Warren Co. located, arrested

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man wanted for rape in Warren County, Ohio, was located and arrested in Boone County, Ky., Saturday.

John B. Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under the age of 15 over a period of several years.

Warren County detectives announced Friday that they were searching for Reynolds, but said efforts to locate and arrest him were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or to John B. Reynolds is being asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.