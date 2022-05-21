Wanted rape suspect in Warren Co. located, arrested

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man wanted for rape in Warren County, Ohio, was located and arrested in Boone County, Ky., Saturday.

John B. Reynolds, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting three victims under the age of 15 over a period of several years.

Warren County detectives announced Friday that they were searching for Reynolds, but said efforts to locate and arrest him were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or to John B. Reynolds is being asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org

