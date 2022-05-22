Contests
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting

By Ken Brown and Alison Montoya
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The 911 calls and bodycam footage from Friday’s deadly officer-involved shooting were released.

Around 5 p.m., multiple residents of the Berry Lane Apartments called 911 saying that a woman was in the parking lot with a loaded gun and had fired three rounds.

“She just fired a gun. You need to send people here now. This is an active shooter. She fired it three times,” said one 911 caller.

Shortly afterward, another resident called to report that the same woman had approached him and his son.

“Some lady just walked outside shirtless and just aimed a gun in the air and told us to call the cops, so we are,” the caller said.

Three police officers arrived on the scene around 5:02 p.m.

According to Miami Township Police Chief Mills, the woman opened fire at the officers, causing them to duck behind squad cars.

The officers continued telling the woman to drop the gun. When one of the officers raised his gun, the woman fired another round.

At that point, he shot her six times. The woman went down, and the gun fell beside her.

The officers continued to tell her to stay away from the gun, and then called EMS and began measures to stop the bleeding.

EMS and AirCare arrived, and AirCare pronounced the woman dead.

The investigation is being handled by Ohio BCI. FOX19 will continue to follow the reports of the investigation.

