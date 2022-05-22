Annual Fight for Air Climb to be held at Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The annual American Lung Association Ohio chapter’s Fight for Air Climb fundraiser on Sunday at Great American Ballpark.

Runners, walkers, and firefighters in full gear will be climbing the stadium stairs to raise money for the fight against lung disease, lung cancer, and their COVID-19 Action Initiative.

Organizers say that more than 500 people registered for the event in 2021.

Stadium climbers: Participants will climb the lower bowl of Great American Ballpark, 843 stairs (almost one mile) which includes access to the warning track.

Firefighters and First Responders: Climbers will take the route up and down the stadium’s Upper Bowl. The upper bowl is 1,250 steps.

Great American Challenge Climbers: Participants will climb the stairs for one hour during the power hour. Climbers can make it around the stadium as many times as possible to complete the challenge.

Make it around the stadium as many times as you can to complete this challenge. Have the opportunity to run the entire warning track. There is a $250 fundraising challenge option for the Great American challengers.

Climb Your Way (VIRTUAL): Organizers recommend climbers to shoot for the 843 stairs, equivalent to the in-person climbers.

Walk-on registrations are still available. Those wishing to donate can still do so online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.