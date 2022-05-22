Contests
Chilly and cloudy to start the work week

Sunday night into Monday morning will have lows in the upper 40s!
The first half of the week is manageable to be outside, but more active weather is expected late Tuesday night through Thursday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have variably cloudy skies with temperatures dropping in the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to northeast winds.

Monday will also have plenty of cloud cover that will keep high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued winds out of the northeast. The work week, however, will be dry with low humidity. If you have outdoor plans, the chilly air may merit the long sleeves!

Tuesday will stay dry as a mix of sun and clouds are expected in the tri-state. In addition to the dry air, temperatures will also rebound back in the mid 70s as warmer air moves into the Ohio River Valley. The warm conditions are ahead of another system we’re tracking that will bring more rain and thunderstorm chances for the middle of the work week.

Wednesday is a day we’re keeping an eye on, as we’re looking at two rounds of shower and storm activity then. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the tri-state in the morning before a lull in activity is expected - and this will be ahead of a cold front, which will bring more rain and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening after highs reach the low 80s. A few of these storms may be strong, though it’s too far to discuss details on impacts at this time. This is a day we may consider a First Alert Weather Day, but for now, just stay tuned to FOX19 as we get closer.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, which will be a cooler day with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Friday is pleasant with low humidity, which is a great way to start Memorial Day Weekend. Even better news - Memorial Day Weekend looks splendid with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

