Dry conditions and cool temperatures return to the Tri-State

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning’s light rain will diminish before the midday hours. Sunday will only have high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday will also be cool, but dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will stay dry, though a stray shower or storm is possible in the evening and overnight to the south of the Ohio River. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. Highs Wednesday make it to near 80 before falling back in the low 70s again by Friday. The weekend looks dry with seasonable highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

