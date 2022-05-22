Family holds memorial, search for Hamilton man missing for 2 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The community came together Sunday to remember a Hamilton man who’s been missing for two years.

Michael McKenney was last seen in May of 2020 while he was staying with his aunt in Hamilton. His family hasn’t heard from him since.

Yolanda Middleton, Michael’s mother, says that not knowing is complete torture.

“Whether Michael is no longer with us or he took off somewhere, we just want to know where he is,” said Yolanda.

When Michael was last seen on Memorial Day, his family says he was packing up to go camping.

His car was later found abandoned at Hueston Woods.

“We haven’t heard from Michael in two years and Michael would never do that,” says Yolanda. “It’s been the worst two years a parent, brother, sister can go through.”

A year after Michael’s disappearance, his family hired a private investigator and have held several searches.

Yolanda says that crews have also used drones and dogs to search for Michael.

“People just don’t disappear for no reason. There has to be a reason for it,” Yolanda says.

She adds that they are going to do another search in a couple of days - this time, with a diver.

Yolanda and other of Michael’s family members say they just want him to come home.

“He’s an adult but he’s still my child,” says Yolanda. “I still think of him as that little boy and I want to know where he is.”

There is a $2,500 reward for any information leading to Michael’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield Police Department.

