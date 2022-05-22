New England Revolution edge FC Cincinnati, 3-2, on late goal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some trends die harder than others, and FC Cincinnati was unable to arrest its four-match losing streak to the New England Revolution.

With FC Cincinnati hosting New England Revolution, the champions of the MLS regular season last year, FCC twice came back from a goal down but ultimately fell to the Revolution, 3-2.

Tommy McNamara scored an 89th-minute winner after FC Cincinnati twice fought back from one goal deficits and seemed primed to take a point from the contest.

A crowd of 22,844 attended that match at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez scored in the 26th minute to pull the hosts level at 1-1. Vazquez’s team-leading seventh score cancelled out Sebatian Lletget’s acrobatic, 17th-minute opener.

In the second half, Alvaro Barreal scored a side-footed effort off an assist from Dominique Badji to again pull FCC even after New England went in front via an Adam Buksa flick just before halftime.

For Barreal, the goal was his fourth in all competitions this year and his first in league play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.