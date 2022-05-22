Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Police are still searching for the alleged gunman in a Saturday shooting in White Oak.

Public Information Officer Jim Love said the shooting took place outside of the Airy Pony Keg on Colerain Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Colerain, Green Township and North College Hill police responded to the scene.

One man was shot and according to police, he is being treated at UC Medical for unknown injuries.

Police added that the suspect who allegedly shot the man has not yet been caught.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Colerain Police Department is still investigating.

