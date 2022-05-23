Contests
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

By Monica Watkins and Josh Lucca
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Haleigh Shadrick was the 10th smallest baby in the world to survive, and she’s now graduating from North High School.

Haleigh was born three months prematurely, weighing only 10.9 ounces. She spent months in intensive care and would end up with mild cerebral palsy, mild hearing loss, pervasive developmental disorder and a feeding disorder that would delay her growth.

[Previous Story: Little miracle makes big strides]

She’s now 22 years old and weighs 62 pounds.

Leslie Shadrick says that she’s proud to see her daughter reach this milestone.

“We hate her to see her leave, because we know she’s safe here and things has been great here,” Leslie says. “We’re also proud to be able to move onto the next step.”

Haleigh says she’s excited to get the iPhone 13, and continue playing sports.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

