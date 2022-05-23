Brothers convicted of sexually abusing children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two brothers were convicted of multiple charges related to sexually abusing children, according to Judge Allen Bailiff.

Both Darrell and Mark Hammonds were convicted on four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.

A third suspect, Andre Miller, was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, the events occurred as far back as January 2010 and as recently as February 2022 in Mark Hammonds’ Price Hill Home.

The three victims are juveniles.

Deters said one of the victims disclosed to an adult which began the investigation.

The brothers are scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

