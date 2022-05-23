Cool and dry Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cool temperatures and cloudy skies are in todays forecast as daytime highs reach the upper 60s.

Staying dry and the mid 70′s on Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday. Look for rain by mid morning, and storm chances will increase into the afternoon and evening.

While rain remains in the forecast on Thursday, the Memorial Day Weekend, looks great.

Temperatures return to the mid 80′s by Sunday with dry weather and plenty of sunshine.

