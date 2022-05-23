Driver ejected from van, flown to hospital after Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A single vehicle crash is under investigation after a 19-year-old was ejected from their vehicle late Sunday.

Morgan Litmer, 19, of Aurora, Indiana, was flown from the crash scene on State Route 1 and Whitaker Lane to the hospital by UC Air Care around 11:45 p.m., the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says.

Litmer was driving a 1995 Ford van north on SR-1 “erratically” before the crash, deputies said witnesses claimed.

The sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old driver passed several vehicles and went off the road prior to going into a ditch.

The Ford van then flipped several times, ejecting Litmer through the vehicle’s back hatch, according to deputies. Litmer was the only person in the van.

Someone reported a vehicle was smoking in the ditch, which prompted deputies to respond to the area, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose Litmer’s condition.

