Family of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore protest possible bond for suspect

By Ken Brown and Corinne Rivers
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family of Nylo and Nyteisha Lattimore gathered Sunday to protest the possibility of low bond for the man charged in their deaths.

Desean Brown, who is currently being held without bond, was charged with the mother and son’s deaths in December of 2020.

Brown’s attorneys have recently filed a request for a low bond, which may allow him to be released from jail.

Loved ones of the victims are now asking, requesting and even demanding that there remain no bond for Brown.

“We deserve justice for both of them, we really do,” says Belinda Lattimore, a family member.

Nyteisha Lattimore was killed near the Purple People Bridge. The Hamilton County Coroner said she died from stab wounds.

Nyteisha’s 3-year-old son, Nylo, still hasn’t been found. Several search efforts were made to find Nylo’s body, but none were successful.

“The guy that’s locked up, you know, they’re saying no bond. He doesn’t need a bond,” says Belinda. “He don’t need a bond to get out. He needs to just rot.”

Desean Brown’s trial is scheduled to start in October of 2022. FOX19 will continue to follow the case as it progresses through the courts.

