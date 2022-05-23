Former nurse’s aide sentenced in Butler County sexual abuse case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former nurse’s aide accused of sexually abusing patients was sentenced to four years in jail on Monday.

Godbless Uwadiegwu faced a maximum sentence of six and a half years in jail after he pleaded guilty in April to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition charges, court records show.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, and unlawful restraint, court records there show.

Three of the charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

The other report, from Middletown police, is from 2013.

That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.

The report says Uwadiegwu was with Hope Home Health Care at the time.

Uwadiegwu is currently serving a three-year jail sentence in Warren County for charges similar to those he faced in Butler County.

He pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Uwadiegwu was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu was previously indicted on three rape charges and three charges of gross sexual imposition. The rape charges and one of the gross sexual imposition counts were dropped as part of the plea.

