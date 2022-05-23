Contests
Gas line hit in Amberley Village

A gas line was hit in Amberley Village Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fire crews are at the scene of a gas line that was hit in Amberly Village Monday morning.

According to police, crews are working on the incident on Meadowbrook Drive.

Officers say that no one has been evacuated at this time.

It is unclear how long crews will be at the scene.

