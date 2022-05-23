Head-on crash partially closes Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A head-on crash partially shut down Harrison Avenue in Green Township and sent at least two people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Green Township police.

It happened at about 6:15 a..m

Two vehicles were involved, and all westbound traffic remains closed while police investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

