Head-on crash partially closes Harrison Avenue

A head-on crash partially shut down Harrison Avenue in Green Township and sent at least two people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Green Township police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A head-on crash partially shut down Harrison Avenue in Green Township and sent at least two people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Green Township police.

It happened at about 6:15 a..m

Two vehicles were involved, and all westbound traffic remains closed while police investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

