Head-on crash partially closes Harrison Avenue
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A head-on crash partially shut down Harrison Avenue in Green Township and sent at least two people to the hospital Monday morning, according to Green Township police.
It happened at about 6:15 a..m
Two vehicles were involved, and all westbound traffic remains closed while police investigate.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
