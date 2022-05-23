Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner on Middletown’s northside is warning other residents after a stranger was caught peeping into his home.

Nicholas Rose says he filed a police report after getting the unexpected and unwelcomed visitor at his home around 3 p.m. on May 20.

“I got a ping on my phone letting me know there was some motion through one of the windows on my home, and I open it up, and lo and behold, there’s a gentleman’s face peering through the window and into the property,” Rose explained.

FOX19 NOW blurred the man’s face in the video since no charges have been filed.

Rose says the man used his own fence against him.

“It looked like they made a beeline through the privacy fence, so they could have privacy to look in on the property as they saw fit,” Rose said.

The Middletown homeowner shared the video on social media to warn others about what happened.

Some described the incident as creepy, and one person even claimed to have a similar experience.

No one was home when the man wandered onto Rose’s property, but the incident as a whole is still concerning for him.

“It’s honestly unnerving,” says Rose. “I can really only imagine what the situation would have been if somebody were home, or if my family were home and it happens too much.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.