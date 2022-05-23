Contests
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Green Township crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN TWP (WXIX) - A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Green Township Sunday night.

Green Township dispatch confirms that the original call came in just before 9 p.m. for an accident on Glenway Avenue near Karen Avenue.

The crash involved a motorcycle. It is unclear whether any more vehicles were involved.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to UC Medical with unknown injuries, dispatch confirms.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW will update as more information becomes available.

