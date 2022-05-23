Motorcyclist hospitalized after Green Township crash

GREEN TWP (WXIX) - A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Green Township Sunday night.

Green Township dispatch confirms that the original call came in just before 9 p.m. for an accident on Glenway Avenue near Karen Avenue.

The crash involved a motorcycle. It is unclear whether any more vehicles were involved.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to UC Medical with unknown injuries, dispatch confirms.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW will update as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.