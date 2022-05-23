New stadium coming to Purcell Marian High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Purcell Marian High School student-athletes will soon no longer have to travel to play home games, thanks to a $5 million stadium scheduled to be built on school grounds in Walnut Hills.

Priests with the catholic high school blessed the dirt where the stadium will be built before school and city officials broke ground Monday.

The alumni donated the money for the school to have its first stadium.

“It’s going to give us more time to prepare before games. It’s going to give us more time to lock in and get ready. We’re not going to have to get on a bus ride and lose focus,” football player Luke Schomaker said.

The stadium will also host other sports such as softball and soccer.

“We’ve been able to create a footprint that allows softball to be able to compete at the varsity level on the field, so they’ll start first, and then soccer and football will follow in the fall,” Principal Andy Farfsing said.

Farfsing says that they expect construction to start next week, and it is expected to be finished by 2023.

