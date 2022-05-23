Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New stadium coming to Purcell Marian High School

A new stadium is coming to Purcell Marian High School.
A new stadium is coming to Purcell Marian High School.
By Kody Fisher
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Purcell Marian High School student-athletes will soon no longer have to travel to play home games, thanks to a $5 million stadium scheduled to be built on school grounds in Walnut Hills.

Priests with the catholic high school blessed the dirt where the stadium will be built before school and city officials broke ground Monday.

The alumni donated the money for the school to have its first stadium.

“It’s going to give us more time to prepare before games. It’s going to give us more time to lock in and get ready. We’re not going to have to get on a bus ride and lose focus,” football player Luke Schomaker said.

The stadium will also host other sports such as softball and soccer.

“We’ve been able to create a footprint that allows softball to be able to compete at the varsity level on the field, so they’ll start first, and then soccer and football will follow in the fall,” Principal Andy Farfsing said.

Farfsing says that they expect construction to start next week, and it is expected to be finished by 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in White Oak.
Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The sheriff...
Wanted rape suspect in Warren County located, arrested
Storm damage in Sunman, Indiana.
PHOTOS: Storm damage, severe weather across the Tri-State

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Driver ejected from van, flown to hospital after Dearborn County crash
Mark Hammonds and Darrell Hammonds
Brothers convicted of sexually abusing children
Urban Artifact releases world's most expensive beer.
Urban Artifact releases world’s most expensive beer
Urban Artifact releases world's most expensive beer
Urban Artifact releases world's most expensive beer