NKY pediatrician runs 100-mile race to raise thousands for child abuse victims

KEY WEST, FL. (WXIX) - A Florence physician completed a 100-mile race this past weekend to raise thousands of dollars for a non-profit that benefits abused children.

In the extreme Florida heat and humidity, Dr. Robert Tagher of Pediatrics ran the Keys 100 race from Key Largo to Key West for the second time.

Dr. Tagher is also on the board of the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center. He says helping children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse was the main goal Saturday.

“It’s something that is not talked about much,” says Dr. Tagher. “Everybody raises money for their schools and their sports teams and there’s always fundraising going on, but it’s a lot easier to talk about some of those other things than victims of child sexual abuse and physical abuse.”

Dr. Tagher started running early Saturday and finished around 4 a.m. Sunday. It took him 22 hours to finish the race. He also won the masters division finishing seventh overall.

Nearly 50% of runners that started the race did not finish due to the poor weather conditions.

“Nothing can compare you for the curve balls that get thrown at you during a 100-mile race,” Dr. Tagher continues, “Any variable that can get out of control gets magnified over that time and distance.”

This is the second time he ran the Keys 100 while raising money for the charity, but it might be the last time he does the race.

“The heat was enough this time. I may retire from ultrarunning,” jokes Dr. Tagher. “I might stick with the marathon distance. I am fatigued and limping around today. I didn’t know if I was going to finish this one. This was something else.”

So far, Dr. Tagher has raised almost $13,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

If you would like to donate to the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, you can find that link here.

