Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in White Oak.
Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting
Storm damage in Sunman, Indiana.
PHOTOS: Storm damage, severe weather across the Tri-State
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The...
Wanted rape suspect in Warren Co. located, arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Two buildings in Middletown were added this month to the latest list of most endangered...
2 Middletown buildings put on list of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina
First flight of baby formula arrives in Indianapolis
First flight of baby formula arrives in Indianapolis