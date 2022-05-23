Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting outside Tri-State Walmart

Josiah Hassell
Josiah Hassell(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man turned himself in to Cincinnati police on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting outside of the Western Hills Walmart.

The shooting happened in November 2021, killing 24-year-old Jamontea Brown, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

On April 27, Deters announced the indictment of Josiah Hassell, 26, for the murder of Brown. He’s indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Hassell walked into CPD District One Headquarters at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Hassell’s attorney argued Hassell was not the person in the video at the end of this story, a video he described as “impressive but not conclusive.”

The attorney maintained Hassel had not been “in hiding” prior to turning himself in but was only waiting to retain counsel.

Deadly shooting suspect turns himself in

LIVE: A man is turning himself in to authorities in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Jamontea Brown outside a Tri-State Walmart >> https://bit.ly/3wBxn2L Reporter Ken Baker TV is outside CPD District 1 in the West End

Posted by FOX19 on Monday, May 23, 2022

Deters said there had been a “squabble” over a small amount of money prior to the shooting.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling a gun and shooting Brown in the back of the head. The man then takes off in a car.

Hassell has no prior charges aside from a DUI six years ago.

WARNING: The video below contains content which some people may find disturbing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in White Oak.
Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The sheriff...
Wanted rape suspect in Warren County located, arrested
Storm damage in Sunman, Indiana.
PHOTOS: Storm damage, severe weather across the Tri-State

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer said the team is now calling on the public to report area potholes and...
Cincinnati forced to cut street repairs in half due to rising costs
Potholes are not just the curse of states that lay down a lot of salt in winter. They are a...
States with the most pothole complaints
Tri-State woman charged 20x for groceries due to payment glitch
Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house
Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house