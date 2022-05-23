Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting outside Tri-State Walmart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man turned himself in to Cincinnati police on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting outside of the Western Hills Walmart.

The shooting happened in November 2021, killing 24-year-old Jamontea Brown, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

On April 27, Deters announced the indictment of Josiah Hassell, 26, for the murder of Brown. He’s indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Hassell walked into CPD District One Headquarters at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Hassell’s attorney argued Hassell was not the person in the video at the end of this story, a video he described as “impressive but not conclusive.”

The attorney maintained Hassel had not been “in hiding” prior to turning himself in but was only waiting to retain counsel.

Deters said there had been a “squabble” over a small amount of money prior to the shooting.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling a gun and shooting Brown in the back of the head. The man then takes off in a car.

Hassell has no prior charges aside from a DUI six years ago.

WARNING: The video below contains content which some people may find disturbing.

