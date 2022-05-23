Tri-State woman charged 20x for groceries due to payment glitch

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County woman experienced the sticker shock of a lifetime last weekend when she got back from a Meijer to find she’d been overcharged—more than twentyfold.

Taylor Graham paid like normal at the Meijer on OH-28 in Miami Township. Then she left the store and loaded the grocery haul into her car.

When she got back, she saw her $139 bill had turned into a $2,800 purchase.

Graham explained in a Facebook post Sunday that the glitch resulted in her card being charged over and over again for the same purchase.

“It seems like it wasn’t exclusive to Meijer alone, that it hit Lowe’s and maybe some other companies as well. So my guess is it’s probably some sort of glitch either in the payment network or perhaps with one of the card vendors,” said FOX19 tech expert Dave Hatter.

Meijer released the following statement:

“During the weekend we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount.

“Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem.”

Hatter advises folks to check their bank accounts.

”If you’re not checking your statements regularly, there could be sort of error, could be some sort of fraud, could be some sort of cyber attack,” he said.

Also, when you go to make a purchase, use a credit card over a debit card

”There’s generally at lot more protections in law around credit cards, and I think this is a prime example of why you would be better off, assuming you’re responsible,” he said.

