UC Air Care flies out to man trapped under lawnmower

UC Air Care helicopter.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 72-year-old Ross Township man was transported by medical helicopter Monday afternoon after he got trapped beneath a lawnmower.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road.

The man’s riding lawnmower slid down into a creek and overturned in the water, according to the Ross Township official.

EMS arrived on scene and pulled the man out. The official says first responders performed “advance life-support” measures.

UC Air Care transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the township official, the man was stable when the helicopter took off.

