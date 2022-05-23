Urban Artifact releases world’s most expensive beer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati brewery is releasing the world’s most expensive beer Monday.

According to Head Brewer at Urban Artifact Bret Baker, the Astronaut Food Blackberry and Blueberry beer is a a fruit tart made with over 1,000 pounds of freeze-dried blackberries and blueberries.

“So we were half-joking one day in the brewhouse, ‘how can we possibly put more fruit into our beers that already have as much fruit as they’re legally allowed to have and it kind of hit us like well, the thing that makes it so you can’t put more fruit in the beer is water. So what if we took the water out of the fruit? Holy crap, freeze-dried fruit, what the Astronauts use.”

Baker says that it takes about 11 pounds of fresh fruit to produce one pound of freeze-dried fruit, making it the reason why the price of the beer is about $30 for a 4-pack.

The brewers use about 1,500 pounds in one batch, Baker said.

According to Baker, the freeze-dried fruit is very intense because it has more fruit per drop than any other drink globally and has 15% alcohol by volume due to the amount of sugar from the fruits.

The ingredients for the beer costs about $1,111 per barrel

The average beer cost per barrel is about $75, and wine is about $100.

“One thing we’ve always believed,” Urban Artifact’s brewery CFO Scotty Hunter adds, “is that great drinks don’t need to be greatly expensive for you to enjoy. We could have easily charged $100 per 4-pack or more, but at the end of the day we want more people to enjoy our Fruit Tarts. At only $30 for a four-pack of eight-ounce cans, it’s a hell of a deal. Our fruit tarts are designed to reward the curious and to cost no more than they need to.”

The beer is available online and will be available at their taproom in Northside on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.