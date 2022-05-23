Young Bengals fan gets chance to do the griddy with Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old Bengals fan not only got a chance to Ja’Marr Chase, but he also got to do the griddy with Cincinnati’s star wide receiver.

Last Saturday at CEI Sports in Blue Ash, John Wright took his young son, Noah Wright, to meet the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“It was awesome,” said John. “I am a lifelong Bengals fan, so it was really neat for me, and I was excited to experience it with my son as well.”

John was behind the camera Saturday as he captured the moment Noah will never forget: doing the griddy with Ja’Marr Chase.

“I said, ‘hey when you go up there,’ I said, ‘remember the dance he does when he scores a touchdown?’ I said, ‘treat him with respect and you say, hey Mr. Chase, can you do the griddy for me, and I said, ‘maybe he’ll dance for you,’” John recalled. “[Noah] said, ‘oh I’m too shy. I’m not going to. You do it.’ I said, ‘nope if you want him to, you have to. Either way, when you meet him, say hi Mr. Chase, nice to meet you.’ We got our photo with him. I was actually walking off, and all of a sudden, [Noah] turned around and said, ‘Hey Mr. Chase, will you do the griddy for me?’ Ja’Marr said ‘I will only do it if you do it with me.”

The super fans live in Nashville and drove up to the meet and greet this past weekend.

John grew up in Northeastern Kentucky and has been cheering on the Bengals since he was a child. A bond that he now shares with his son.

He says meeting the Bengals star only made them love Chase even more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.