The biggest Taste of Cincinnati is just days away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are now just a few days away from the kickoff of Taste of Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, a few vendors and musicians were on hand to give people a preview of what they can expect this weekend. Beginning Saturday, the Taste of Cincinnati returns to 5th Street for the first time since 2019.

“It just feels good to be back,” says Jim Boyd with Bru Brothers Coffee. “We took a hiatus even from our Findlay Market pop-ups on the weekends, we hibernated. We survived on wholesale accounts and kegs and bottles and loyalty from our customers, and we appreciate that. We stayed true to our core here at Findlay Market and now just going to be part of that rebound and just reconnect ourselves with the community and customers and bring them back.”

Boyd and Bru Brothers Coffee will be serving samples of his cold brew and specialty brew coffee to cool off during the warm weekend.

He is one of more than 50 vendors that will be selling samples of their tasty treats.

“The food that we have in this community in many ways defines who we are,” says Cincinnati Chamber Chief Strategy Officer Brendon Cull. “When people think about this region, they think about our chili and they think about our ice cream, and they also think about Taste of Cincinnati. They think about walking down 5th Street, drinking a beer, and just sampling some of the great food we have to offer.”

Not only will there be tasty food and refreshing drinks, but the food festival also features 36 musical acts.

Tracy Walker will be performing twice this weekend and says she is thrilled to be back to in-person festivals and events.

“The last couple of years have been really hard for restaurants and musicians,” says Walker. “I was very appreciative that the Taste did some virtual performances to help keep the restaurants and some musicians active and engaged and that really helped psychologically and a little financially so just really appreciate that.”

The Taste of Cincinnati will run Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is located on 5th Street between Main Street and Columbia Parkway. Bring your appetite and friends to be among half a million people tasting the best of Cincinnati.

