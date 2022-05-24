Cheviot City Council member banned from social media app after ‘Pride Month’ post

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A meeting of the Cheviot City Council on Tuesday is generating attention in the leadup due to a social media post made by a council member about a proposal to make June “Pride Month.”

Council member Brian Smyth shared his opinion about the meeting on the Nextdoor website. A screenshot of the post has been shared numerous times by people both within and without the community.

Smyth called for attendance at the meeting, saying, “The resolution and this Council member want to dedicate the City of Cheviot for the month of June LGBTQ+ month. I promise you, if this goes forward, there will be half-naked debauchery-led parades in the streets.”

Cheviot Business Alliance member and NYPD Pizza Vice President Kevin Leidecker says he was shocked by Smyth’s post.

“I just couldn’t believe that an adult, I couldn’t believe that somebody’s who’s representing—that’s a public official—is putting these comments out into the world,” Leidecker said.

Council member Stephanie Hawk says Smyth’s original post was made on the “Residents of Cheviot” page on the Nextdoor app. She says the post was taken down and that Smyth was subsequently banned from the app.

Said Cheviot Mayor Samuel Keller, “When Councilman Smyth conveys his personal feelings and represents them as an elected official in the City of Cheviot and spews hate and bigotry towards any part of the community, [it’s] totally unacceptable.”

Keller says everyone is welcome in Cheviot. He also says this isn’t the first time Smyth has posted about LGBTQ+ people.

Keller believes there will be a recall election for Smyth next month, though under Ohio law, a full year must pass before that can happen following an election.

“Somebody can do a lot of damage in a year,” Leidecker said.

Keller says Tuesday’s meeting will discuss the Pride Month designation before it goes to a full vote of City Council at the following meeting.

“Brian Smyth does not speak, I repeat, does not speak, for the City of Cheviot,” Keller said.

Smyth did not respond to FOX19′s comment request.

