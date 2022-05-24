Family fears for Colerain woman critically missing since last week

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Colerain woman who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Lindsay Bass, 30, was last seen in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road.

“She said she was going to go walk the dog, and she was never seen again,” Lindsay’s sister, Shannen Bass, said Monday. “We are most definitely scared. Anything can happen in this society.”

Colerain police reported Lindsay as critically missing. She is 5′4″ and 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing charcoal sweat pants, hot pink high tips and a black long-sleeve shirt with the number 7 on it.

Shannen says Lindsay has sometimes disappeared for a couple hours but never for this long.

“This is like the first time she has ever not contacted anyone,” Shannen said. “Like, she just took off. Her boyfriend hasn’t heard from her. We haven’t heard from her.”

Shannen explains Lindsay was recently in an accident for which she was hospitalized and now has noticeable injuries to her face.

“That kind of made her mental issues more severe, because she has multiple face fractures, skull fractures. It was pretty bad.”

Shannen says Lindsay has been struggling with her mental health lately and was staying with her aunt.

“That makes her very, very critical to get home where she’s safe,” Shannen said. “She needs to be with people she’s safe with, and I think that’s what she was attempting to do.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerain police.

