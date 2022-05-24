Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family fears for Colerain woman critically missing since last week

‘We are most definitely scared. Anything can happen in this society.’
Lindsay Bass
Lindsay Bass(Colerain police)
By Courtney King
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Colerain woman who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Lindsay Bass, 30, was last seen in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road.

“She said she was going to go walk the dog, and she was never seen again,” Lindsay’s sister, Shannen Bass, said Monday. “We are most definitely scared. Anything can happen in this society.”

Colerain police reported Lindsay as critically missing. She is 5′4″ and 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing charcoal sweat pants, hot pink high tips and a black long-sleeve shirt with the number 7 on it.

---- CRITICAL MISSING ADULT ---- Lindsay Bass 30 years old Blonde hair / Blue eyes 5'4" / 120lbs Last seen wearing...

Posted by Colerain Police on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Shannen says Lindsay has sometimes disappeared for a couple hours but never for this long.

“This is like the first time she has ever not contacted anyone,” Shannen said. “Like, she just took off. Her boyfriend hasn’t heard from her. We haven’t heard from her.”

Shannen explains Lindsay was recently in an accident for which she was hospitalized and now has noticeable injuries to her face.

“That kind of made her mental issues more severe, because she has multiple face fractures, skull fractures. It was pretty bad.”

Shannen says Lindsay has been struggling with her mental health lately and was staying with her aunt.

“That makes her very, very critical to get home where she’s safe,” Shannen said. “She needs to be with people she’s safe with, and I think that’s what she was attempting to do.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerain police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in White Oak.
Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The sheriff...
Wanted rape suspect in Warren County located, arrested
We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Green Township crash

Latest News

Josiah Hassell
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting outside Tri-State Walmart
Cincinnati forced to cut street repairs in half due to rising costs
Potholes are not just the curse of states that lay down a lot of salt in winter. They are a...
States with the most pothole complaints
Tri-State woman charged 20x for groceries due to payment glitch