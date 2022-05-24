Contests
2K without power in Cincinnati after crash downs power lines

Police at crash scene in Northside Monday night.
Police at crash scene in Northside Monday night.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police units are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and State Avenue in South Fairmount Monday night.

There are no injuries in the crash, police say.

Power lines are down and power is out in the area. Duke Energy reports 2,000 outages as of 11 p.m.

State Avenue is shut down at Lehman Road, Beekman Avenue and the Western Hills Viaduct entrance from Harrison Avenue.

Road closures will go well into the early morning, police say. No timeline on the power outage was provided.

