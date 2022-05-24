One person killed in Bond Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say one person is dead following a car accident early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead near Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Officers say Rhode Island Avenue is shut down between Langdon Farm Road and Faith Street.

There is also no access to Rhode Island Avenue from Rockingham Avenue.

No word on when the roads will reopen.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

About 100 people are without power due to the crash.

Duke Energy is estimating power will be restored around 6:15 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.