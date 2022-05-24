Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

One person killed in Bond Hill crash

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Bond Hill.
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Bond Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say one person is dead following a car accident early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead near Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before 3:00 a.m.

Officers say Rhode Island Avenue is shut down between Langdon Farm Road and Faith Street.

There is also no access to Rhode Island Avenue from Rockingham Avenue.

No word on when the roads will reopen.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

About 100 people are without power due to the crash.

Duke Energy is estimating power will be restored around 6:15 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UC Air Care helicopter.
UC Air Care flies out to man trapped under lawnmower
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Josiah Hassell
Suspect surrenders to police after slaying outside Tri-State Walmart
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Woman killed in Clermont County officer-involved shooting identified
We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Green Township crash

Latest News

Police at crash scene in Northside Monday night.
Crash downs power lines in Cincinnati, dozens in the dark
Cool Overnight, Nice Tuesday, Rain and Thunder WED and THU
Cool Overnight, Nice Tuesday, Rain and Thunder WED and THU
Police investigate a three-car crash in Independence Monday night.
Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash
Lindsay Bass
Family fears for Colerain woman critically missing since last week