Governors DeWine, Beshear submit funding request for Brent Spence Bridge project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor is a vital centerpiece to the interstate system of the United States, and we are optimistic that the federal government will recognize the importance of this project for both our national economy and national security,” DeWine said in a news release. “With the current supply chain crisis in our country, the issue of ensuring that this major transportation corridor stays open and moving has never been more urgent.”

The bridge runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati.

“Ohio and Kentucky are working together to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans who use the federal highway system to travel between our two states,” Beshear said in the release. “I pledged to fight for every available federal dollar and have a shovel-ready project once funding is secured. The time is now to invest in transformative infrastructure that supports our growing workforce and safe travel along one of the nation’s most important commerce corridors.”

In February, DeWine and Beshear announced their plans to jointly apply for the funding.

Ohio and Kentucky are seeking $1.66 billion in federal grant funding through the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant, which represents 60% of the remaining project cost.

The release states the states will split the cost of the new bridge 50/50, and each will be responsible for the needed work on its side of the border.

The Brent Spence Bridge project will construct a companion bridge next to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to improve traffic flow and safety.

Improvements will also be made to the interstate network on either side of the bridges throughout an eight-mile corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct interchange in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky.

