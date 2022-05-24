‘Horrified and heartbroken:’ Tri-State leaders respond to Texas mass shooting

More reactions to the Texas school shooting will be added to this story.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Political leaders from around Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are reacting to the Texas school shooting that claimed more than a dozen lives Tuesday afternoon.

US Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted, “Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.”

Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) tweeted in part, “Our babies are being killed by gun violence and we are failing them. We have to do something.

JD Vance tweeted, “Christ have mercy. Please say a prayer for these poor kids and their families.”

Ryan is running against Vance for the US Senate seat vacated by Rob Portman.

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-24) tweeted, “Our babies deserve better than this. How many times do children have to be gunned down in their schools and neighborhoods for us to actually get serious about addressing the epidemic of gun violence in this country?”

Ohio Democrat and gubernatorial hopeful Nan Whaley weighed in as well. Whaley was the mayor of Dayton in 2019 when a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 in a mass shooting in city’s Oregon District.

Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims' families and loved ones.



No one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school. At the grocery store. Anywhere.



The Dayton shooting suspect, a 24-year-old man, was wearing body armor and opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle drawing from a 100 double-round drum magazine. The gun was ordered online from Texas and transferred to a local dealer in the Dayton area.

In the aftermath of that shooting, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for gun-control measures including background checks and a red-flag law. Whaley praised the package of proposed laws.

“Certainly some of the mental health questions he’s asking — I’ve been really clear about this. I’m not Pollyanna-ish to think that we are going to find a perfect piece of legislation that’s going to solve every single gun problem down the road — but we need to start working in that direction, and I think Gov. DeWine has done that,” she said.

DeWine’s proposed gun-control package, however, quickly died in the Ohio legislature.

Whaley and DeWine will face off in the Ohio governor’s race in November.

DeWine has not responded as of this writing.

