How gas prices have changed in Cincinnati in the last week

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA.(WLBT)
By Stacker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Stacker) - The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record was broken on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s record was eclipsed on Thursday when gas prices averaged $4.41 per gallon.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Cincinnati (OH only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of May 12. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Two states—Connecticut and Georgia—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

Diesel prices continued their meteoric rise this week, hitting another record high national average of $5.55—up more than 50 cents per gallon from one month ago. Diesel inventories are 23% lower than normal and have been declining since the pandemic began. Experts point to diminished refining capacity, increased demand for trucking fuel, and a rise in diesel exports as reasons for low supply.

Cincinnati by the numbers:

  • Gas current price: $4.37
  • Ohio average: $4.29
  • Ohio gas tax: $0.39 per gallon (#7 highest among all states)
  • Week change: +$0.26 (+6.3%)
  • Year change: +$1.49 (+51.5%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.37 (5/12/22)
  • Diesel current price: $5.27
  • Week change: +$0.07 (+1.3%)
  • Year change: +$2.14 (+68.5%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.27 (5/12/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas:

  • #1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA $6.06
  • #2. San Francisco, CA: $6.06#
  • 3. San Rafael, CA: $6.05M

Metros with the least expensive gas:

  • #1. Lawton, OK: $3.85
  • #2. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $3.88
  • #3. Dalton, GA: $3.90

States with the highest gas tax per gallon:

  • #1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  • #2. California: $0.53
  • #3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon:

  • #1. Alaska: $0.0895
  • #2. Hawaii: $0.16
  • #3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

