Long dead snake pulled from Indiana lake with fish still in mouth

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man and woman out on their boat last weekend on Brookville Lake made the startling discovery that might give some people the chills: a massive snake.

Amber Conley’s Facebook post showing the snake has garnered thousands of comments and been shared more than 3,000 times since Sunday.

Conley wrote on her page that she and Brad found the dead snake while fueling up their boat.

How did the snake die? Well, it may have choked while trying to scarf down a fish. If that is in fact what happened, you could say the snake bit off more than it could chew, literally.

Conley’s snapped a pic of the snake with a tannish color fish still dangling from its mouth.

She estimates the snake was around 4′5″ long. Conley added perspective by saying the fish in the pic was bigger than Brad’s hands.

Conley joked on Facebook that their boat “Shore Thing” is now for sale and she is “never swimming in the lake again.”

Sunday’s experience on Brookville Lake is not Conley’s first run-in with a snake in the area, she says.

“My property butts up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley explained. “I’ve just never saw one with a massive fish caught in its throat and clearly choked from it, or one that long.”

