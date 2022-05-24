Contests
Man arrested in deadly Columbia Tusculum shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Tuesday made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Cincinnati’s Columbia Tusculum neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers found 23-year-old Jeremiah Borders with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence on Eastern Avenue around 8:14 p.m. on May 5.

Borders died at the hospital.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad on Tuesday arrested Antonio Collins-Bennet, 27, on a murder warrant for Borders’ death.

Collins-Bennett was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4 p.m.

Antonio Collins-Bennett
Antonio Collins-Bennett(Cincinnati Police Department)
Cincinnati police identified a man shot and killed on the city’s east side Thursday night as...
Cincinnati police identified a man shot and killed on the city’s east side Thursday night as 23-year-old Jeremiah Binders.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

