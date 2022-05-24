Man arrested in deadly Columbia Tusculum shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Tuesday made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Cincinnati’s Columbia Tusculum neighborhood earlier this month.
Officers found 23-year-old Jeremiah Borders with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a residence on Eastern Avenue around 8:14 p.m. on May 5.
Borders died at the hospital.
CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad on Tuesday arrested Antonio Collins-Bennet, 27, on a murder warrant for Borders’ death.
Collins-Bennett was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 4 p.m.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.
