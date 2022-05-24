Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY woman wins $150K Powerball prize

Is it you? $150K Powerball winner sold in Hermantown
Is it you? $150K Powerball winner sold in Hermantown(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Gallatin County woman said she followed her intuition and is now $150,000 richer.

“I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop in town to pick up the winning ticket,’” she told lottery officials.

She told lottery officials while running errands on May 13, she stopped at the Speedway on US 42 in Florence to purchase a Powerball ticket.  The following Tuesday she scanned it at a store using the self-ticket checker when she saw the message, ‘You won $150,000.’

“I just stood there staring at it. It went blank so I scanned it again just to make sure. I checked it a third time and this time took a picture because I knew my husband wasn’t going to believe me,” she said.

Her winning ticket matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize on the May 14 drawing.

After taxes, she received a check for $106,500. 

She told officials she recently became a stay at home mom and the winnings are going to make their family more comfortable.

Speedway will receive a $1,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UC Air Care helicopter.
UC Air Care flies out to man trapped under lawnmower
Josiah Hassell
Suspect surrenders to police after slaying outside Tri-State Walmart
Police investigate a three-car crash in Independence Monday night.
Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash
Cincinnati police say the crash happened at Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before...
Police ID man killed in Bond Hill crash
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Woman killed in Clermont County officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Taking action to find affordable housing
This is the silver vehicle police are looking for.
Taco Bell staff meeting breaks out in fight, assault investigation underway
Cincinnati police say the crash happened at Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before...
Police ID man killed in Bond Hill crash
Brent Spence Bridge
Governors DeWine, Beshear submit funding request for Brent Spence Bridge project