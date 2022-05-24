NKY woman wins $150K Powerball prize

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Gallatin County woman said she followed her intuition and is now $150,000 richer.

“I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop in town to pick up the winning ticket,’” she told lottery officials.

She told lottery officials while running errands on May 13, she stopped at the Speedway on US 42 in Florence to purchase a Powerball ticket. The following Tuesday she scanned it at a store using the self-ticket checker when she saw the message, ‘You won $150,000.’

“I just stood there staring at it. It went blank so I scanned it again just to make sure. I checked it a third time and this time took a picture because I knew my husband wasn’t going to believe me,” she said.

Her winning ticket matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize on the May 14 drawing.

After taxes, she received a check for $106,500.

She told officials she recently became a stay at home mom and the winnings are going to make their family more comfortable.

Speedway will receive a $1,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

