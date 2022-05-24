Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that were commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice.(Chris Seward | AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For years, U.S. military officials had defended the naming of bases after Confederate officers. As recently as 2015 the Army argued that the names did not honor the rebel cause but were a gesture of reconciliation with the South.

But in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, and the months of racial unrest that followed, the Pentagon and Congress pushed for a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets such as roads, buildings, memorials, signs and landmarks that honored rebel leaders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UC Air Care helicopter.
UC Air Care flies out to man trapped under lawnmower
Josiah Hassell
Suspect surrenders to police after slaying outside Tri-State Walmart
Police investigate a three-car crash in Independence Monday night.
Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash
Cincinnati police say the crash happened at Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before...
Police ID man killed in Bond Hill crash
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Woman killed in Clermont County officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor