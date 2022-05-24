Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was flown by medical helicopter from a crash in Independence Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Taylor Mill Road. Three cars were involved. One of the cars flipped and came to a rest on its top.

One person was ejected from their car. They were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air Care, according to Kenton County police.

No word on their condition.

At least one other crash victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

Kenton County Police says at least 1 other person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The accident involving 3 cars is under investigation @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/spkwAsOzzG — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 24, 2022

