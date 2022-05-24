Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Person ejected, flown to UC after Kenton County crash

Three cars were involved.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was flown by medical helicopter from a crash in Independence Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Taylor Mill Road. Three cars were involved. One of the cars flipped and came to a rest on its top.

One person was ejected from their car. They were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air Care, according to Kenton County police.

No word on their condition.

At least one other crash victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island
Kings Island permanently closes ride at park
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in White Oak.
Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason Ohio. The sheriff...
Wanted rape suspect in Warren County located, arrested
We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Green Township crash

Latest News

Cool Overnight, Nice Tuesday, Rain and Thunder WED and THU
Cool Overnight, Nice Tuesday, Rain and Thunder WED and THU
Lindsay Bass
Family fears for Colerain woman critically missing since last week
Josiah Hassell
Suspect surrenders to police after slaying outside Tri-State Walmart
Cincinnati forced to cut street repairs in half due to rising costs