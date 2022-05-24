Contests
Pleasant Afternoon on the Way

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine and warming air into the mid the 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Yet another system arriving from the southwest, powered by the subtropical jet stream, will bring rain and thunder for a few days. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Wednesday, Thursday and end before noon Friday.

The weekend looks dry, mostly sunny and nice. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by Sunday.

